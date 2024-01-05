Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

