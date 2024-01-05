monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.44.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $172.10 on Friday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -506.16 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

