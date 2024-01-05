monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.44.

MNDY opened at $172.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66. monday.com has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -506.16 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

