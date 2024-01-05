Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 3,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

MLEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moolec Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Moolec Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Moolec Science SA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

