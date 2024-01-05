Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOND. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ MOND opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Mondee has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $54.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Research analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter worth $1,584,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondee during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

