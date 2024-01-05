Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,517,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,111. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

