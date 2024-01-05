Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

