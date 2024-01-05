Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading Down 0.7%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 6,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.