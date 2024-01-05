Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) & Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Head to Head Contrast

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 32.89% 29.72% 10.07% Global Partners 0.94% 24.37% 5.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $11.61 billion 3.18 $3.94 billion $3.49 10.56 Global Partners $18.88 billion 0.08 $355.07 million $3.89 10.81

This table compares Mplx and Global Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mplx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Partners. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mplx has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Mplx pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Partners pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Global Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mplx and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 2 6 0 2.75 Global Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mplx currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Global Partners has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Mplx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than Global Partners.

Summary

Mplx beats Global Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. It also engages in the inland marine businesses comprising transportation of light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, as well as owns and operates boats and barges, including third-party chartered equipment, and a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River; and distribution of fuel, as well as operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. In addition, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, additization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products through the pipeline, rail, marine, and over-the-road modes of transportation. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. It is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. The company's Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The company's Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2022, it had a portfolio of 1,673 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 353 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

