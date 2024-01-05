MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 7.7%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 92,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.47.

About MTB Metals

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.