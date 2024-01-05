Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 11.1% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 42,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

