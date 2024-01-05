NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

