Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 16338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

