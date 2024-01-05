Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 19,223 shares.The stock last traded at $97.34 and had previously closed at $92.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Natural Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

