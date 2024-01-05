Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. 201,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
