Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. 201,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.