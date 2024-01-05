Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.47

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 82836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Navigator alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVGS

Navigator Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.