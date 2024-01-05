NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 37,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,744. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

