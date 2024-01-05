Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.