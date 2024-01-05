NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.75 and last traded at $92.42. Approximately 1,152,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,340,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

