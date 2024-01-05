Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.2% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,641. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

