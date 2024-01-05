NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 1.8%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 5,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
