NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 5,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
