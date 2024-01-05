NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 5,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF ( NYSEARCA:NETL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.