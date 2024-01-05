Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.33. Netlist shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,697,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netlist in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Netlist alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netlist

Netlist Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 104.66% and a negative return on equity of 221.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.