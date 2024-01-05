NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Review

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 6.28% 0.67% 0.45% Paramount Group -12.54% -2.10% -1.10%

Volatility and Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

59.9% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NETSTREIT and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $118.87 million 10.47 $8.12 million $0.13 139.31 Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.47 -$36.40 million ($0.42) -11.93

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 2 2 6 0 2.40 Paramount Group 2 1 1 0 1.75

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.53, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NETSTREIT pays out 630.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Paramount Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

