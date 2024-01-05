Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $122,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NBIX stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $583,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $583,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,349 shares of company stock worth $18,861,954 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.