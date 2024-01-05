Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.67

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.67 and last traded at $132.73, with a volume of 622981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,349 shares of company stock valued at $18,861,954 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.