NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading 1.2% Higher

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. 56,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 75,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
