NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading 1.2% Higher

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. 56,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 75,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

