NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading 1.2% Higher

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. 56,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 75,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.