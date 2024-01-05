New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of GBR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
