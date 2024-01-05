New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYCB opened at $10.22 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.