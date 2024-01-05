NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 3.3% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.41. 4,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 87,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
