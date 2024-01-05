NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 3.3% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.41. 4,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 87,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Further Reading

