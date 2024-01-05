Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.39. 2,421,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

