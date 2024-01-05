Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 5,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
