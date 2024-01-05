NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £5,058,000 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.35), for a total transaction of £5,058,000 ($6,440,850.63).

NEXT Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:NXT traded down GBX 84 ($1.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 8,466 ($107.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,815. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.76, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,819.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,268.93. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,114 ($77.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,550 ($108.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($93.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,925 ($88.18).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

