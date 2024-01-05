NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.68

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 88836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

