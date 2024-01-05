NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Down 4.7%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 110,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 94,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NioCorp Developments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

