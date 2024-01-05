Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 1,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 16.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nocera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nocera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nocera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nocera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

