Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 359,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,772,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomura by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 599,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomura by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
