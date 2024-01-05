Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 1,034,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,955,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

