Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,384. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

