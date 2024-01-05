NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 338 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $140.26 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.