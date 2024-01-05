NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $110.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

