NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $474.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $485.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

