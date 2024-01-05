NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

