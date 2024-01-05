NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.