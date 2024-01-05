NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

