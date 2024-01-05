NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 592.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $231.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

