NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.