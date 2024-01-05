NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 748 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

