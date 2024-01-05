NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

