NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $275.67 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

